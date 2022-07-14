Rhode Island physician named to Epic national advisory board

Jared Anderson, MD, an emergency physician practicing at Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan hospitals, has been named to Epic's national advisory board.

Dr. Anderson was elected to Epic's emergency medicine steering board, according to a July 13 press release shared with Becker's.

The board is made up of 12 physicians from Epic affiliates across the country. It advises Epic about physicians' needs in regards to retrieval and storage of patient information in EHRs and provides user feedback on Epic developments and upgrades.