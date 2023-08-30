Oklahoma hospital selects new EHR

Bethany (Okla.) Children's Health Center, a 160-bed pediatric hospital, selected Meditech Expanse as its EHR vendor.

The hospital opted to go with Meditech after a nine-month workflow analysis. The Meditech EHR will offer patients a centralized portal with access to virtual visits and remote patient monitoring, according to an Aug. 30 Meditech news release.

Hospitals recently gave Meditech a performance score of 83.1 out of 100 in a KLAS Research report.

"After having completed an evaluation of our current workflows and pain points, we were able to define 237 discrete requirements for our new EHR system," Bethany Chief Medical Officer Michael Johnson, MD, said in the release. "The next step was to design a model patient to represent our most complex patient. We used this to test the limits of the candidate EHR systems to find a reliable, optimizable, user-centric, transparent, and evolving platform. This process led us straight to Meditech Expanse."