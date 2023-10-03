OCHIN offers Epic to rural hospitals nationwide

Nonprofit digital healthcare innovation group OCHIN is offering its OCHIN Epic EHR system to rural hospitals across the country.

So far, four hospitals have gone live with the new EHR and five more are in the implementation process. OCHIN provides project management support, a personal support team, workflow optimization and training, according to an Oct. 3 OCHIN news release.

In June, Rupert, Idaho-based Minidoka Memorial Hospital became the first acute care member to go live on OCHIN Epic.

"Implementing a new EHR system is significant for any healthcare organization, and it's especially important for rural hospitals to have the unique tools and technology that will enable them to increase their communities' access to high quality, connected care," Kim Klupenger, chief experience officer of OCHIN, said in the news release.