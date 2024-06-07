Novant Health runs into MyChart issues amid EHR transition

Some Novant Health patients have run into issues with MyChart as the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system unifies its patient portal platform, WWAY3 reported.

Some patients in North Carolina's Brunswick and New Hanover counties have experienced connectivity issues with MyChart as the health system integrated its EHRs, according to the June 6 story.

"We're grateful to our team members who have worked diligently to identify and troubleshoot the challenges expected during technology transitions," a Novant Health spokesperson told the news outlet. "Their feedback and expertise have been a vital part of the integration process and will continue to guide additional enhancements and optimizations, which will roll out over the coming months."

In May, Novant Health integrated Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center into the health system's main Epic EHR, according to the story. Some patients previously had to log into multiple MyChart portals.