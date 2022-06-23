New digital front door app added to Epic's MyChart

Tech company Healthcare Triangle launched a digital front door mobile app June 23 linked to Epic's EHR.

The app caters to healthcare facilities using Epic's MyChart system, and aims to improve patient engagement and retention through data insights and personalized care delivery.

"Healthcare Triangle’s Digital Front Door mobile app takes a modern approach to healthcare, delivering digital-first, patient-centric experiences, adapting to the needs of healthcare consumers and putting them in the front seat of their care journey," Suresh Venkatachari, chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle, said in a company news release.

The app's features include appointment scheduling, billing and payment management, secure messaging, virtual visits, health trackers and medication refilling.