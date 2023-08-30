Nebraska Medicine to charge for MyChart

Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine will begin charging patients for MyChart messages that require more than 5 minutes of a provider's time starting Sept. 12, KETV Omaha reported Aug. 29.

The types of patient messages that may require a charge include messages that require assessment or referral, changes to medications, check-ups for a chronic condition, and those that request to complete a medical form.

Nebraska Medicine said although most messages won't incur a fee, it made the move to keep care "cost effective" for its patients.

According to the health system's website, patients with Medicare can expect a $11 to $21 fee, patients with private insurance can expect a $24 fee, and those without insurance can expect a $24 fee.

Nebraska Medicine joins a growing list of hospitals and health systems who have begun charging patients for MyChart messages that require medical expertise.