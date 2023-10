Brookhaven, Miss.-based King's Daughter Medical Center has decommissioned its legacy EHR, Meditech Magic, and migrated more than 70,000 patient records to an independent clinical data repository.

The data repository, dubbed HealthStore, allows staff to access patient information from a single repository, according to an Oct. 2 news release HealthStore shared with Becker's.

The move also allowed the 60-bed hospital to decommission all of the associated equipment used to run its legacy EHR system.