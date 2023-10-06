Massachusetts hospital switches from Meditech to Epic

Harrington Hospital System, based in Southbridge, Mass., went live with an Epic EHR system Oct. 2.

Philip Baldyga, director of IT systems administration and infrastructure operations at UMass Memorial Health, posted the news via his LinkedIn, stating that the health system went from an Meditech EHR system to an Epic one.

"Changing a hospital system's EMR is a moon landing for healthcare IT," he wrote.

Harrington Hospital provides medical and surgical inpatient and outpatient care and is a part of UMass Memorial Health, based in Worcester, Mass.