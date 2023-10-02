Massachusetts health system cites costly EHR transition in bankruptcy decision

Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Healthcare cited a "lengthy electronic medical record transition" as a factor in its decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In 2019, Heywood was one of several Massachusetts health systems that opted for Meditech Expanse as its EHR vendor. Meditech is based out of nearby Canton, Mass. Heywood Healthcare did not respond to Becker's request for comment.

In January 2023, a potential lifeline merger between Heywood and Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health was called off.

"Heywood has made every effort to keep current with vendors and pay down its debt," Heywood said in an Oct. 2 notice to its vendors. "However, some vendors will be impacted by the bankruptcy filing. As a vendor, you become a creditor with a claim against Heywood for any amounts that are owed to you for goods or services provided to Heywood prior to the Petition Date (i.e., before the bankruptcy filing)."