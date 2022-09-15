Maryland hospital receives $650,000 grant for Epic EHR install

Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center will receive $650,000 in federal funding to purchase an Epic EHR system, Cumberland-Times News reported Sept. 9.

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System will help install the Epic system at Garrett Regional Medical Center, replacing its current medical record system.

According to the health system, the new Epic EHR will allow patient records from Garrett Regional Medical Center to be shared more quickly with specialists at WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities.

The funding was announced by U.S. Rep. David Trone of Maryland in May as part of $32.7 million for projects across Maryland's 6th Congressional District.