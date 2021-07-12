How much time clinicians spend in the EHR, based on specialty

Family medicine clinicians appear to spend the most time in the EHR each day doing clinical reviews, recording notes, responding to in-basket messages and putting in orders, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open.

For the study, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Stanford University School of Medicine and University of California at San Diego analyzed how primary care physicians in 349 ambulatory healthcare organizations use their Epic EHRs each day.

The researchers measured total daily time actively using the EHR and time spent after hours per clinician. EHR time then was categorized into clinical review, notes, in-basket messages and orders. The team compared the metrics across general pediatric, general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians.

The average total active EHR time for the different groups was 94.7 minutes for general pediatrics clinicians; 121.5 minutes for general internal medicine clinicians; and 127.8 minutes for family medicine clinicians.

The average daily after-hours EHR time for the different groups was 23.6 minutes for general pediatrics clinicians; 34.4 minutes for general internal medicine clinicians; and 31.2 minutes for family medicine clinicians.

