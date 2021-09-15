Health Choice Network inks $400M Epic EHR deal for 44 health centers  

Miami, Fla.-based Health Choice Network is partnering with Epic to launch a new integrated EHR system across its healthcare provider network, HCN said Sept. 14.

The $400 million EHR investment will move HCN's 44 health centers onto the same EHR system, letting providers share primary care, oral health, behavioral health, specialty care, pharmacy and population health records on a single platform.

HCN's care network comprises 44 federally qualified health centers, physician practices and accountable care organizations.

HCN will be adopting a "Tailored to Fit" model, which bases software and applications on the goals set by the health center CEOs to increase quality, productivity, digital health and improve care reimbursements. The model aims to remove barriers with EHR adoption, one-time costs and implementation costs, as the 44 HCN organizations will be moving to one EHR.