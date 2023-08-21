Guthrie Clinic achieves Epic Level 10

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 for a fourth consecutive year.

The Epic Stars program measures provider organizations' use of their EHR in patient access, patient experience, clinical quality, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity and value from data.

The health system is one of only five to achieve Level 10 four times, according to an Aug. 21 Guthrie Clinic news release.

"We always strive to lead the way in the use of technology to further enhance the care we offer to our patients," Guthrie Chief Digital Officer Terri Couts said in the news release. "This recognition shows our full commitment to our caregivers to arm them with the tools they need to offer the highest quality care today and in the future."