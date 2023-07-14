Epic's workforce grew 18% in 2 years

Epic's workforce has grown in the last two years as the company continues to transform.

Since 2021, Epic has grown by around 2,000 team members to reach about 13,000 employees today. Many are local and work in-person at Epic's sprawling campus. The 18 percent jump over the last two years aligns with the evolution of Epic's business and increased hospital market share.

Over the last year, Epic added 14,330 hospital beds and now 36 percent of the acute care hospitals in the U.S. use its platform. From 2017 to 2022, Epic gained 434 hospitals and more than 94,000 beds. Many of the large health systems installed Epic in the last 15 years and as new hospitals are acquired, they transition onto Epic as well.

Epic has also more deeply committed to interoperability in recent years as part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and the Common Agreement, a public-private partnership to promote healthcare information sharing. The EPIC TEFCA Interoperability Service was among the initial set of applications accepted in February as part of the testing phase of the designation process. Epic continues to support Care Everywhere, an interoperability platform launched in 2008 for providers that now has 14 million full patient charts available, including around half from organizations with other vendors.

Epic also has a growing research arm and data set dubbed Cosmos, which includes data from 196 million patients and 7.8 billion encounters. There are now 1,185 hospitals and 25,200 physician clinics reporting data to Cosmos for a diverse patient population.

What's to come? Epic has made moves in recent months to stay current with industry trends. The company partnered with Microsoft earlier this year to integrate generative AI into Epic's EHR software. The partners' goal is to increase productivity for customers.