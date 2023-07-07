Epic plans new campus for Wisconsin headquarters

Epic is planning a sixth campus for its Wisconsin headquarters, Wisconsin State Journal reported July 7.

The EHR vendor submitted plans to its home city of Verona calling for five buildings and a 5.5-acre, 4-story underground parking structure with 2,050 spaces, according to the story. The parking garage is expected to open by late 2025.

Epic intends to release more details about the new campus, such as its theme, in late August, a spokesperson told the newspaper. Each of the EHR vendor's campuses has a different theme, including Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter and The Wizard of Oz.

The EHR company is currently constructing two new buildings at its Wizards Academy cluster expected to add 60,000 square feet of space and 700 private offices next year, according to the story. It is also building three facilities at its Storybrook campus, featuring a sci-fi theme and an underground restaurant and bakery.

The expansion will make room for the 1,700 new employees the vendor is adding to its 11,600-strong workforce.