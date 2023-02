EHR vendor Epic's headquarters in Verona, Wis., is complete with castles, wizards and dragons, WIProud reported.

The 1,100-acre campus west of Madison has a building designed after the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from Harry Potter, according to the Feb. 22 story. Other facilities there take their inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz and Jules Verne.

Epic offers self-guided public tours of the campus, the news outlet reported.