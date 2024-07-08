Epic, Oracle EHR consulting firm conducts layoffs

Nordic, an EHR consulting firm, informed the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services of a workforce reduction.

In a letter dated June 26, Rafael Lammie, vice president of human resources at Nordic, wrote the company plans to reduce its workforce. The company will reassign or part ways with 197 employees from Aug. 1 through the end of the year. Nordic was acquired by Bon Secours Mercy Health's Accrete Health Partners in 2022.

Employees affected by the workforce reduction have already been notified.

Nordic has more than 3,300 team members and 700 clients worldwide. The company's experts specialize in Epic, Oracle Health, Meditech and more installations within the EHR space.