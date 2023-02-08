Epic named top EHR vendor by KLAS for 13th straight year

Epic was named the top overall health IT software suite for the 13th year in a row Feb. 8 in the 2023 Best in KLAS Awards.

Here are the rankings for that top award (with scores out of a possible 100):

1. Epic: 86.9

2. Meditech: 81.9

3. CPSI: 67.3

4. Oracle Cerner: 66.8

Epic and Meditech each got high ranks in acute care EMR, patient accounting and patient management, ambulatory EMR (more than 10 physicians), and practice management (more than 10 physicians), but Epic scored near the top in several other categories as well.