Epic launches website to share Judy Faulkner's philosophies, foster hospital exec communication 

Epic unveiled its new website epicshare.org Aug. 9 as a new platform for hospital and health system executives to share ideas for improving health IT at their organizations and showcase tips and insights from company founder and CEO Judy Faulkner.

The website combines insights from industry leaders, tips on improving outcomes and performance, case studies on hospital IT initiatives, and "pearls of wisdom" from Ms. Faulkner, the company said in a news release.

Epicshare.org features five main sections, including a "perspectives" spot sharing editorials from executives offering ideas to address IT problems or support organizational change and a "Hey Judy" section filled with stories from Ms. Faulkner on her personal philosophies and experiences from throughout her career.