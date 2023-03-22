Epic integrates new genetic testing tool into EHR

EHR giant Epic is partnering with medical genetics company Invitae to make genetic test results available through Aura, Epic's specialty diagnostics suite.

Through the partnership, Invitae will make test result information available in Epic's provider organizations' usual workflows, according to a March 21 Invitae news release.

"Genetic testing can inform some of the most important care decisions in patients' lives, and Invitae is making it more accessible to both patients and providers across the Epic community," Dave Fuhrmann, senior vice president of research and development at Epic, said in the release. "Aura will help them do so by further enabling precision medicine at many of the nation's leading healthcare organizations."