Epic inks EHR deals with 2 health systems

EHR vendor Epic Systems has added two new large health systems to its portfolio — Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

On Sept. 11, Intermountain confirmed to Becker's that it will be fully operating on the Epic EHR by 2025, as its current contract with vendor Cerner is coming to an end in November.

The health system said the move was "made with input from thousands of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and EHR users from across the organization and is in support of Intermountain's efforts to prioritize the caregiver and patient experience and to simplify work."

With the single integrated EHR system from Epic, Intermountain aims to achieve significant cost savings over time.

Meanwhile, UPMC said it is working to transfer 6 million patient records from nine EHRs to Epic Systems. The effort is expected to be completed by mid 2026 and will involve 600 information technology technicians and as many as 1,200 physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other clinicians.

The health system already has familiarity with Epic Systems, as its outpatient records are stored on the vendor, while its inpatient records are stored on Cerner.

Chris Carmody, chief technology officer of UPMC called the move "truly transformational," stating that it will shrink the 27 million digital patient admission, discharge and transfer messages generated daily at UPMC.

Epic Systems currently holds 35.9 percent of hospital market share, according to KLAS Research. With the addition of UPMC, which operates more than 40 hospitals and 800 physicians' offices and outpatient centers, and Intermountain, which operates 33 hospitals and 385 clinics, the vendor's market share stands to increase.