EHR vendor launches new AI assistant

NextGen Healthcare, an EHR vendor and healthcare software company, launched an ambient listening tool that can generate summaries of patient and clinician conversations.

The NextGen Ambient Assist tool can deliver an AI-generated subjective, objective assessment and plan directly into the EHR. The SOAP plan appears within 30 seconds after the patient conversation for the clinician to review, according to an Oct. 9 NextGen news release.

The release of the tool comes after private equity group Thoma Bravo entered into an agreement to acquire NextGen for $1.6 billion in cash.

"Far beyond a transcription service, Ambient Assist is an intelligent ally that helps providers reclaim their time and serve patients more effectively," David Sides, president and CEO of NextGen Healthcare, said in the news release. "This innovation is in response to the well-documented epidemic of physician burnout."