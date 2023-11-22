Defense Department nears completion of EHR install

The Defense Department's MHS Genesis EHR installation is "virtually complete" at military hospitals and clinics, GovCIO reported Nov. 21.

The department will fully complete the installation in March 2024, as the system will simultaneously go live with Oracle Cerner's EHR at Chicago-based Lovell Federal Healthcare Center, a VA hospital. Upon completion, MHS Genesis will serve as a single EHR for 9.6 million servicemen and women and their families.

Last week, the department's facilities in the Pacific region installed the EHR system. According to department officials, they have already begun to move beyond the deployment phase to begin making improvements to the system.