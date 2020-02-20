CoverMyMeds integrates with Epic: 4 notes

CoverMyMeds, a health tech company that helps patients gain access to their medications, integrated with Epic's MyChart patient portal, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

Four notes:

1. By integrating with MyChart, healthcare organizations that use an Epic EHR will be able to offer their patients access to CoverMyMeds to check their prior authorization and prescription statuses.

2. With CoverMyMeds, patients can see whether their prior authorization is in progress, if their medication is available for pickup or if the prior authorization is declined.

3. Patients can also use the new integration to evaluate the cost of their prescriptions and access available prescription discount cards.

4. Epic's MyChart online patient portal allows patients to view their health records, message their providers and schedule appointments, among other capabilities.

