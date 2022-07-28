Connecticut hospital eyes $7.6M Meditech install

Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing the Meditech EHR system, which will cost $7.6 million, according to July 27 reporting on myrecordjournal.com.

The State Bond Commission is looking to award Gaylord Specialty Healthcare $4.5 million for the installation. The American Rescue Plan Act gave the rehabilitation-focused health system $2.6 million in federal funds for the installation. Gaylord Specialty Healthcare will cover the rest of the cost. The system anticipates an 18-month implementation period, which is currently getting underway.

"We are very proud in Wallingford that Gaylord stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and treated more than 350 patients diverted from other acute care hospitals. They should have the same technology as the other acute care hospitals. Today, Gaylord continues to help long-haul COVID-19 patients recover their physical and mental abilities," said state Rep. Mary Mushinsky.