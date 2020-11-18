Cerner names healthcare consulting firm CEO to board of directors

Cerner appointed retired Maj. Gen. Elder Granger, MD, of the U.S. Army to its board of directors, effective Nov. 16.

Four notes:

1. Dr. Granger is president and CEO of The 5Ps, a healthcare, education and leadership consulting organization.

2. As the newest member of Cerner's board, Dr. Granger fills a newly created Class II Director seat and will stand for re-election at the company's 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

3. Dr. Granger, a board-certified hematologist and oncologist, served more than 35 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in July 2009. During his military career, he held various roles including deputy director and program executive officer of the Tricare Management Activity in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense.

4. In addition to Cerner, Dr. Granger also serves on the board of director for Cigna and DLH Holdings.

More articles on EHRs:

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Who leads Allscripts? 5 execs to know

5 tips for a smooth EHR-to-EHR transition

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.