Cerner integrates patient scheduling platform

Cerner is now compatible with Yosi Health, a patient scheduling and registration platform, that aims to eliminate wait times.

Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment and communication cloud-based software, will now be offered to practices using Cerner Millennium. Cerner clients who select and license the validated app from Yosi can implement its patient intake program and deploy it throughout their practices and patient networks, according to an April 19 press release.

Yosi's app allows patients to easily check in to their appointments at home, before they arrive at the hospital.

The application was validated through Cerner's Code Developer Program, a Cerner-led validation process that allows developers to have their applications work directly within a clinician's or health administrator's workflow.