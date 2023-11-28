Cerner in the last 30 days

Oracle Cerner, the nation's second-largest EHR company by acute hospital share, had a busy past month signing hospitals and working on government contracts. Here are nine times Becker's reported on the vendor in the last 30 days.

1. The Defense Department's MHS Genesis Oracle Cerner EHR installation is "virtually complete" at military hospitals and clinics, GovCIO reported Nov. 21.

2. Oracle will hold its healthcare summit in Nashville on Feb. 13 as the company looks to expand its presence in the city, Nashville Business Journal reported Nov. 16.

3. Oracle Health is the third most popular patient experience vendor, according to a Nov. 15 KLAS Research survey of 93 healthcare executives, mostly CIOs.

4. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Cerner EHR hasn't had a complete outage in more than six months but has to make improvements before officials are fully comfortable rolling it out, Federal News Network reported Nov. 15.

5. Five community and critical access hospitals have selected Oracle Health's CommunityWorks as their new EHR system, the company said Nov. 14.

6. The Indian Health Service, a division of HHS that provides healthcare to federally recognized tribes, said Nov. 8 it tapped General Dynamics Information Technology to build the agency a new EHR using Oracle Cerner.

7. Epic scored 87.8 out of 100 points for its ability to handle data, while Oracle Health scored a 78, according to a Nov. 7 KLAS report.

8. Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, based in Fairlea, W.Va., went live with a Oracle Cerner EHR system on Nov. 1.

9. Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, traveled to suburban Nashville, Tenn., for a forum held by Bill Frist, MD, scion of the family that started Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, the Nashville Business Journal reported Oct. 30.