Oracle looks to Nashville to expand healthcare presence

Software and EHR giant Oracle will hold its healthcare summit in Nashville on Feb. 13, as the company looks to expand its presence in the city, Nashville Business Journal reported Nov. 16.

Since Nashville is home to HCA Healthcare, it has long been seen as a hub of the healthcare industry. In November, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison traveled to the Nashville area and met with HCA scion Bill Frist, MD.

Oracle has not yet said whether Mr. Ellison will be speaking or attending the Nashville summit.

The news comes as the company continues work on a 70-acre, $1.35 billion Nashville campus in which Oracle Health will reportedly have a presence.