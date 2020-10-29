Cerner in the headlines — 7 latest stories

Here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in October.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it plans to roll out a new patient portal alongside its current solution MyHealtheVet once it deploys its new Cerner EHR, which went live Oct. 24.

2. During his keynote address at the company's virtual health conference Oct. 13, Cerner CEO Brent Shafer outlined the EHR vendor's new initiatives and software tools targeting data quality, interoperability and social determinants of health. Mr. Shafer unveiled two new product portfolios related to the initiatives: Cerner Unite and Cerner Discover.

3. The Department of Veterans Affairs migrated patient data for approximately 88,000 veterans to its new Cerner EHR system ahead of its go-live at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.

4. Cerner opened a search for more health systems to join St. Joseph's Health and Indiana University Health as testing partners for its new EHR voice assistance technology. Powered in conjunction with Nuance's virtual assistant capability, Voice Assist will allow clinicians to interact with their Cerner EHR using just their voice and the phrase "Hey Cerner" as a way to decrease manual data documentation.

5. The Department of Veterans Affairs deployed the first capabilities of its new $16 billion Cerner EHR system on Oct. 24 at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

6. Cerner announced Oct. 28 that executive vice president and CFO Marc Naughton will leave his post in 2021.

7. Cerner posted $1.37 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, down 3 percent from $1.43 billion during the same time last year.

More articles on EHRs:

15 cities with the highest interoperability rates at hospitals: ONC data

Epic in the headlines — 13 recent stories

Cerner's tech partnerships in the past year: A timeline

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.