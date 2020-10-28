Cerner revenue falls 4% to $1.37B in Q3: 5 details

Cerner posted $1.37 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, down 3 percent from $1.43 billion during the same time last year.

The Kansas City-based EHR vendor said the revenue decline compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Cerner's exit from its revenue cycle outsourcing contract with Adventist in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Five details about Cerner's financial performance for the third quarter of 2020, which ended Sept. 30:

1. Cerner reported $356.7 million in net earnings for the third quarter, up from $81.9 million during the third quarter of 2019.

2. Professional services was the biggest revenue driver for the quarter at $479.9 million, followed by managed services at $311.8 million, support and maintenance at $259.9 million.

3. Cerner posted $1.47 billion in bookings for the third quarter, which came within the company's anticipated range.

4. Cerner expects fourth quarter revenue to be between $1.37 billion and $1.42 billion.

5. For new business bookings in the fourth quarter, Cerner anticipates a range between $1.55 billion and $1.75 billion.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner CFO to depart: 3 things to know

Athenahealth to hire 100+ employees

WellSpan Health deploys Epic EHR: 3 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.