Cerner unveils new tools for data interoperability, detection of SDOH needs: 5 details

Cerner is expanding its focus on data analytics by launching new software tools targeting data quality, interoperability and social determinants of health.

During his keynote address at the company's virtual health conference Oct. 13, Cerner CEO Brent Shafer outlined the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor's new initiatives around data.

Five details:

1. Mr. Shafer unveiled two new product portfolios: Cerner Unite and Cerner Discover.

2. With a focus on interoperability, Cerner Unite is a new suite of digital solutions designed to improve health IT data interoperability.

3. Working alongside Cerner Unite, the Cerner Discover portfolio includes digital tools and products that are designed to improve data quality, simplify data reconciliation and integrate data-driven insights into clinician workflows.

4. Mr. Shafer also announced Cerner will launch a series of dashboards in early 2021 focused on social determinants of health needs. The dashboards will use geospatial analysis to help physicians determine certain patient vulnerabilities by ZIP code and identify areas where resources are needed.

5. The dashboards will be based on the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index and are expected to display patient age groups, chronic conditions, racial divides and where avoidable emergency department visits are occurring most frequently.

More articles on EHRs:

25 EHR implementation firms ranked by KLAS Research

Medical scribe costs can be offset in one year & 3 other notes from EHR studies

How VUMC is preparing to meet compliance with HHS' interoperability rules

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.