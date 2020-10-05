VA considers moving to Cerner patient portal, racking up to $300M more in EHR project costs

The Department of Veterans Affairs is in talks to retire its current EHR patient portal and switch to Cerner's tool, which could cost anywhere from $60 million to $300 million, according to an Oct. 1 FCW report.

At a Sept. 30 Subcommittee on Technology Modernization of the House Veterans Affairs Committee hearing, VA's EHR modernization office Executive Director John Windom said the department is considering switching from its My HealtheVet tool to Cerner's patient portal. Cerner's solution will be run alongside VA's current patient portal as part of the Oct. 24 EHR go-live at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.

VA's Cerner EHR project is priced at $16 billion, and Mr. Windom said replacing MyHealtheVet is "not in the scope" of its contract with the Kansas City, Mo.-based vendor. "We are not funded to replace MyHealtheVet," he said. "We have estimates in order to make modifications to MyHealtheVet as being discussed, and they range from $60 million to $300 million. That's not in scope."

VA plans to run the two portals in parallel, with the Spokane-based veterans defaulting to the new Cerner portal after the go-live and other veterans continuing to use the MyHealtheVet system.

