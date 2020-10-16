VA transfers 88,000 patient records to new Cerner EHR

The Department of Veterans Affairs migrated patient data for approximately 88,000 veterans to its new Cerner EHR system ahead of its go-live at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center later this month, according to an Oct. 15 news release.

When the new EHR launches, VA clinicians and administrative staff at the Spokane, Wash.-based facility will be able to access, verify and update patient information directly within the EHR rather than using multiple systems. The patient data includes medications, past medical procedures, ongoing health concerns and demographic details such as address, phone number and email.

VA is under a $16 billion contract with Cerner to develop and deploy its EHR system. With its go-live planned for Oct. 24, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is the first facility to deploy the new system, which the department plans to roll out until it is in place at all VA facilities across the U.S. by 2028.

