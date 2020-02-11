Cerner CFO sells $13M of company stock

Cerner CFO Marc Naughton sold 176,000 shares, totaling about $13.9 million, of company stock, according to a Feb. 7 SEC filing.

Mr. Naughton, who joined the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 1992 as a finance executive, still owns about 99,599 shares of Cerner stock. The amount is equal to an estimated $7.86 million, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

Last June, former Cerner COO Mike Nill sold about 85 percent of the company's stock for almost $17 million five months before announcing his departure from the company, according to the report.

