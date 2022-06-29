Athenahealth, Nuance create AI-based EHR documentation tool

Athenahealth has launched a virtual voice assistant that helps clinicians document patient visits within its EHR system.

Powered by AI speech recognition company Nuance, Athenahealth's digital voice assistant will streamline information retrieval and enable hands-free completion of clinical tasks for healthcare providers, according to a June 28 press release. Clinicians will be able to use the voice assistant to document exams, create draft orders, retrieve clinical information and review their schedule.

Clinicians can access the voice assistant via the athenaOne mobile app.

The aim of the new AI assistant is to help clinicians improve documentation accuracy, save time and provide a better patient experience.