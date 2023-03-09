Arizona hospital uses Meditech tool to fight hepatitis C outbreak

Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center is using Meditech to create patient registries for monitoring patients in a hepatitis C treatment program.

Mohave County, Ariz., is among the top 5 percent of counties nationwide considered to be susceptible to a hepatitis C outbreak. The health system created a disease management clinic and tapped the Meditech tool for the clinic, according to a March 9 Meditech news release.

Since starting the program, the lab has screened 164.5 patients per month, with a 6.5 percent positivity rate.