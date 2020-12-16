Allscripts taps Microsoft Azure to power new EHR platform: 3 notes

Allscripts on Dec. 16 launched its updated EHR platform Sunrise 20.0, which runs on Microsoft's cloud software Azure.

Three notes:

1. The Sunrise 20.0 EHR platform hosts patients' clinical information and helps providers coordinate care for acute, ambulatory, surgical, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services.

2. The new features in Sunrise 20.0 include voice recognition capabilities in the system's mobile platform to assist with clinical documentation as well as new tools for financial management and scheduling.

3. In addition to moving to Microsoft Azure, Sunrise 20.0 offers more than 150 new system enhancements and more than 35 new performance improvements.

More articles on EHRs:

Allscripts' year in review: 5 biggest stories in 2020

Cerner expands digital health offerings, partnership with Providence spinoff Xealth: 4 details

South Carolina hospital to deploy Meditech EHR: 3 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.