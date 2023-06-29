Albany Med Health System making headway in Epic EHR rollout

Albany Med Health System said its Epic EHR rollout will launch in two waves, with Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center rolling it out in March 2024 and Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital, and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital rolling out the EHR system in September 2024.

Albany Med has been progressing with its Epic EHR install and has finished the build work and will now focus on system and user readiness, according to a June 29 press release from the health system.

The health system is also conducting multiple testing efforts to see if the Epic EHR is effective and functioning.

Clinical content build is also taking place at Albany Med and will occur throughout January with the aim of doing the two-phase rollout at the start of 2024.