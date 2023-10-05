Advocate Health helping London hospitals with Epic transition

One-hundred teammates from Advocate Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., will be traveling to London to help seven hospitals transition to an Epic EHR system.

Advocate staff will help hospitals and clinics across Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to go live with an Epic EHR system for the first time, according to an Oct. 5 news release Advocate shared with Becker's.

The trip is funded by the National Health Service of the United Kingdom.

The go-live across both Trusts marks the biggest single go-live of Epic in the world, according to the release.