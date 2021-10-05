90% of clinicians say patients would be offended to see what's in their medical records

Researchers from the Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Aurora-based University of Colorado School of Medicine launched a study to gauge clinician attitudes toward expanding patients' access to their medical records, according to a study published in Nature on Oct. 5.

For the study, researchers surveyed 29 ophthalmologists, optometrists and nurses at the University of Colorado's ophthalmology department from April 28 to May 12, 2016, before open notes were implemented.

Seven study insights: