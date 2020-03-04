35% of hospital execs regret their EHR choice, survey finds

If given the opportunity to go back in time, 35 percent of hospital executives said they would do so to choose a different EHR vendor, according to a recent Sage Growth Partners report.

For its 2020 Hospital Technology Forecast report, Sage Growth Partners surveyed 100 hospital C-suite executives about their opinions on most pressing health IT priorities and challenges.

Three report insights:

1. If an EHR vendor doesn't provide the tool a hospital needs, 56 percent of respondents said they would seek out other health IT vendors to fulfill their needs rather than wait for their current vendor to offer the tool.

2. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they believe their EHR will fail to meet their hospital's future needs. Specifically, 67 percent of COOs, 37 percent of CEOs and 34 percent of CFOs respectively believe their hospitals' EHR will not meet their future needs.

3. Outside of their EHR, the top areas hospitals have already invested in an IT solution include data/analytics (73 percent), cybersecurity (70 percent), revenue cycle management (48 percent) and patient engagement (43 percent).

