16 key updates on Allscripts, Cerner, Epic & Meditech

Over the past few months, four of the largest EHR companies have inked new partnerships with tech giants, launched new products and continued go-lives at hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

Here are 16 updates on Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech's operations since July.

Allscripts



1. Allscripts implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees and extended its work-from-home policy through June 2022, Tom Lynch, a spokesperson for Allscripts, told Becker's.



2. Allscripts' Veradigm partnered with CareMetx to focus on improving patient access to specialty medications. CareMetx will integrate its solution and services directly into specialty medication platform Veradigm AccelRx.



3. Allscripts has sold off precision medicine platform 2bPrecise to AccessDx Holdings for an undisclosed amount.



4. Allscripts and Canada-based Eastern Health have partnered to maximize health system efficiencies and economic development. Eastern Health and Allscripts will proactively seek out ideas and initiatives to enhance the development of innovative solutions while also creating the opportunity to generate revenue for Eastern Health.

Cerner



5. Cerner named David Feinberg, MD, its president and CEO. Dr. Feinberg will succeed Brent Shafer, who announced his decision to step down as CEO and chair in May.



6. Cerner unveiled that it is enhancing its revenue cycle management portfolio with a new patient accounting offering. Cerner RevElate reduces complexities by managing data and workflows for health systems, according to a news release shared with Becker's.



7. Cerner said it will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. Cerner also is pushing back its return-to-office plan to Jan. 10 of next year; the company previously targeted an October rollout of its new hybrid work model but delayed the initiative because of moderate-to-high transmission levels of the delta variant.

8. Cerner was awarded $158 million by the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue deploying its EHR at VA medical facilities.

Epic

9. Walmart Health will use Epic's EHR to engage with patients, payers and healthcare providers. Epic's EHR will first be rolled out in four Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022.

10. Epic's revenue hit $3.3 billion in 2020. Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO Epic, saw her net worth increase by 167 percent from March 2020 through August 2021. As of Aug. 17, 2021, Ms. Faulkner's net worth was $6.68 billion.

11. Epic said all U.S. employees were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. The EHR vendor said that 99 percent of employees have complied with the mandate.

12. Epic has rolled out technology that serves as a digital vaccination verification by binding a person's identity with their vaccination or lab results and displaying it via QR codes on a smartphone.

Meditech



13. Meditech appointed Michelle O'Connor as its new president and CEO. Ms. O'Connor joined Meditech in 1988 as an implementation programmer, and her most recent role was president and COO. She is taking over for Howard Messing, who now serves as the vice chair for the company's board of directors.

14. Meditech hosted a Physician and CIO Forum in September. The event focused on how healthcare has changed during the pandemic as clinicians embrace transformational care strategies.

15. A dozen hospitals and an ASC have joined Meditech as a Service since Jan. 1. Meditech credits its partnership with Google Cloud for enabling new benefits for MaaS' clients.

16. Apple iPhone's latest software update will allow users to share their Health app data with their physicians. Meditech joined five other EHR vendors in making Apple and its systems interoperable.