Cerner unveils patient accounting offering: 3 details

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Cerner unveiled Oct. 6 that it is enhancing its revenue cycle management portfolio with a new patient accounting offering.
Three details:
- Cerner RevElate reduces complexities by managing data and workflows for health systems, according to a new release shared with Becker's. The product influences clinical, payer and billing workflows and is also expected to enhance Cerner's capabilities, the release said.
- Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center and Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth are planning to be among the first to implement Cerner RevElate.
- "Cerner has been working closely with clients to gather feedback and insights on how our software can drive better results and improve financial strength, especially as they are under tremendous pressure to be, and remain, profitable," said Brenna Quinn, senior vice president at Cerner "A focus of Cerner’s development journey is to simplify and automate revenue cycle through interoperability and improved usability both inside and outside of the suite of Cerner products we offer."