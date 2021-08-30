Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth tops $6B, up 167% from March 2020: 4 details

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Verona, Wis.-based Epic Systems, saw her net worth increase by 167 percent from March 2020 through August 2021, the Wisconsin Examiner reported Aug. 27.

Advocacy group Citizen Action of Wisconsin analyzed reports from the Americans for Tax Fairness and Health Care for America Now on the wealth of the state's eight billionaires, which includes Ms. Faulkner, for its Aug. 25 analysis. Americans for Tax Fairness and Health Care for America Now compiled their data from Forbes.

Four details on Ms. Faulkner's net worth, according to the report.

1. As of March 18, 2020, Ms. Faulkner had a net worth of $2.5 billion.

2. As of Aug. 17, 2021, Ms. Faulkner's net worth was $6.68 billion.

3. Ms. Faulkner's net worth grew by $4.18 million over the 17-month period.

4. The 17-month growth percentage of Ms. Faulkner's net worth is 167 percent.

Editor's note: Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Epic for comment and will add an update to this report once more information becomes available.