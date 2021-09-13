Cerner awarded $158M to continue VA EHR rollout

Hannah Mitchell - 
Cerner has been awarded $158 million by the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue deploying its EHR at VA medical facilities, Fed Health IT reported on Sept. 10.

Three things to know:

  1. Cerner is obligated to receive $14 million in funding from a nine-month contract valued at  $23.9 million. The funding was awarded under Cerner's existing EHR modernization ID code with the VA.

  2. Cerner has also been awarded an 18-month contract valued at $134.1 million to continue its EHR rollout with the VA. Cerner is obligated to receive $113 million of the contract's value.

  3. Krishnakumar Kuntipuram was named lead federal project manager at Cerner. Mr. Kuntipuram has previously worked as an IT manager and has experience managing multimillion-dollar contracts with the federal government at the Veterans Health Administration and Defense Department. 

