Cerner awarded $158M to continue VA EHR rollout

Cerner has been awarded $158 million by the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue deploying its EHR at VA medical facilities, Fed Health IT reported on Sept. 10.
Three things to know:
- Cerner is obligated to receive $14 million in funding from a nine-month contract valued at $23.9 million. The funding was awarded under Cerner's existing EHR modernization ID code with the VA.
- Cerner has also been awarded an 18-month contract valued at $134.1 million to continue its EHR rollout with the VA. Cerner is obligated to receive $113 million of the contract's value.
- Krishnakumar Kuntipuram was named lead federal project manager at Cerner. Mr. Kuntipuram has previously worked as an IT manager and has experience managing multimillion-dollar contracts with the federal government at the Veterans Health Administration and Defense Department.