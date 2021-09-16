Vaccine mandates & return to office: 5 updates from Epic, Cerner & Allscripts

Listen
From hybrid schedules to vaccine clinics, here are updates on Epic, Cerner and Allscripts' work-from-home policies and COVID-19 initiatives.
Five updates:
- Cerner delayed its hybrid return-to-office approach until mid-October because of current COVID-19 transmission rates, Stephanie Greenwood, a spokesperson for Cerner, told Becker's.
- When Cerner employees do return to the office, there will be a hybrid approach. There is a small percentage of its associate base who work full-time in the office and a small percentage of employees who work full-time remotely. The majority of Cerner employees will be dynamic, which gives employees the flexibility of working from home or on-site as determined by the activities and work to be completed and their work style preferences.
- Allscripts implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees and extended its work-from-home policy through June 2022, Tom Lynch, a spokesperson for Allscripts, told Becker's.
- Epic began its Back to Campus plan in May, Brett Rehm, senior vice president of technical services, told Becker's. On July 17, employees had to be on campus three days a week. On Aug. 1, employees had to be on campus four days a week. In September and October, employees may work from home one day every other week. In November, Epic will assess how the plan is working for its employees.
- On July 30, Epic said all of its U.S.-based employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Now, 99 percent of employees are either partially or fully vaccinated. The company is hosting two vaccine clinics on campus to make it easier for its staff to get inoculated.