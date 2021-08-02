Epic mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for employees 

U.S.-based Epic employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, the Wisconsin State Journal reported July 30.

The Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant sent a notice to staff July 30 detailing the new vaccination requirements and updated masking guidelines, according to the report.

"In recent weeks, we’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 infections across the country. This increase has led to changed guidance from our public health authorities as recently as this afternoon, and there is understandable concern regarding safety,” Epic Vice President Tina Perkins said in the notice to employees. "To quickly respond to this changing environment, we have updated our COVID-19 guidance."

Epic has scheduled clinics for employees to get the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 17 and Sept. 8. About 97 percent of employees at the company's Verona campus have already been fully vaccinated, according to the report. The campus is home to about 9,400 workers.

Epic is also rolling out new masking requirements on its Verona campus. Employees will now be required to wear masks in meeting rooms that exceed 75 percent capacity and while getting food or drinks at dining spots, according to the report.

The EHR giant began requiring employees to return to its campus headquarters at least part-time last month. Since Aug. 1, workers have been required to be in the office at least four days a week, and they will be required to be in office at least nine days every two weeks starting Sept. 1. The company said it plans to reevaluate its return-to-campus plan in October.