Epic employees must return to campus in July 

Epic is rolling out a phased approach to return to work with the initial wave of its employees coming back to the Verona, Wis.-based EHR company's headquarters at least part-time starting July 19, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Last August, Epic was met with widespread pushback from hundreds of employees who voiced concerns to the EHR giant about its then-required on-campus return in September. Epic notified its employees on Aug. 8 it was adjusting return-to-work requirements and tapped Cleveland Clinic to review its plans; by Aug. 12, the company had informed employees they would be permitted to work from home through at least the end of 2020.

Epic's new back-to-work plan will require employees to return to the office at least three times a week starting July 19. Workers will then be required to be in the office at least four days a week beginning Aug. 1, and at least nine days every two weeks starting Sept. 1. The company's plan will be reevaluated after October, Kristen Dresen, a member of Epic's administration team, told the publication.

"It's a very phased-in, gradual approach," she said. "We’ve been taking our time to watch vaccination rates, follow the guidelines and be aligned with what public health and others are recommending."

About 4,000 of Epic's 9,400 Verona-based workers have been voluntarily working in the office, and more than 94 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who aren't fully vaccinated when they return to the office will be required to wear masks in public spaces and keep a safe distance from others, according to the report.