16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. McLaren Health Care (Auburn Hills, Mich.): Seeks a system analyst

2. Beverly Hospital (Montebello, Calif.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

3. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.): Seeks a systems analyst

4. Vail (Colo.) Health: Seeks a clinical systems architect

Cerner

1. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center: Seeks a clinical IT system analyst

2. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.): Seeks a health information management systems analyst

3. Nebraska Methodist Health System (Omaha): Seeks a health information management data integrity analyst

4. Shriners Hospitals for Children (Tampa, Fla.): Seeks a revenue cycle data analyst

Epic

1. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore): Seeks a clinical informaticist

2. SSM Health (St. Louis): Seeks a clinical informaticist

3. Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho): Seeks an application analyst

4. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

Meditech

1. Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (Clinton, Mo.): Seeks a CIO

2. Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.): Seeks a health information management manager

3. Finger Lakes Health (Geneva, N.Y.): Seeks a clinical application analyst

4. CalvertHealth Medical Center (Bowie, Md.): Seeks a senior data analyst